Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar unite for an upcoming television series

Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar will be seen together in an upcoming drama.

The duo previously showcased their chemistry in “Shakar Wandan Re”

“Radd” is directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab.

Advertisement

This season brings a lineup of thrilling new dramas that have captured the attention of viewers across various channels.

One highly anticipated drama has generated immense excitement. It features two well-known stars, Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar, who previously displayed remarkable chemistry in “Shakar Wandan Re” and are now set to reunite.

Their previous fashion shoot gained viral attention, igniting fans’ desire to witness their on-screen pairing in a drama. While they appeared together in “Sinf e Aahan,” they were not cast as a couple.

The much-awaited drama, titled “Radd,” is directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab. Syra shared the thrilling news on her Instagram, captioned the post “✨Coming Soon✨” .

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

Currently, Syra is enjoying the success of “Babylicious,” while Munawar captivates audiences with his role in “Kuch Ankahi,” alongside the talented Sajal Aly.

Advertisement

Also Read Syra Yousuf give a taunting reaction on Shahroz’s Comment Syra playfully shrugged her shoulders and gave a slight sarcastic smile, which...