Syra Yousuf give a taunting reaction on Shahroz’s Comment
This season brings a lineup of thrilling new dramas that have captured the attention of viewers across various channels.
One highly anticipated drama has generated immense excitement. It features two well-known stars, Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar, who previously displayed remarkable chemistry in “Shakar Wandan Re” and are now set to reunite.
Their previous fashion shoot gained viral attention, igniting fans’ desire to witness their on-screen pairing in a drama. While they appeared together in “Sinf e Aahan,” they were not cast as a couple.
The much-awaited drama, titled “Radd,” is directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab. Syra shared the thrilling news on her Instagram, captioned the post “✨Coming Soon✨” .
Currently, Syra is enjoying the success of “Babylicious,” while Munawar captivates audiences with his role in “Kuch Ankahi,” alongside the talented Sajal Aly.
