Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar unite for an upcoming television series

Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar unite for an upcoming television series

Articles
Advertisement
Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar unite for an upcoming television series

Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar unite for an upcoming television series

Advertisement
  • Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar will be seen together in an upcoming drama.
  • The duo previously showcased their chemistry in “Shakar Wandan Re”
  • “Radd” is directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab.
Advertisement

This season brings a lineup of thrilling new dramas that have captured the attention of viewers across various channels.

One highly anticipated drama has generated immense excitement. It features two well-known stars, Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar, who previously displayed remarkable chemistry in “Shakar Wandan Re” and are now set to reunite.

Their previous fashion shoot gained viral attention, igniting fans’ desire to witness their on-screen pairing in a drama. While they appeared together in “Sinf e Aahan,” they were not cast as a couple.

The much-awaited drama, titled “Radd,” is directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab. Syra shared the thrilling news on her Instagram, captioned the post “✨Coming Soon✨” .

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

 

Currently, Syra is enjoying the success of “Babylicious,” while Munawar captivates audiences with his role in “Kuch Ankahi,” alongside the talented Sajal Aly.

Advertisement

Also Read

Syra Yousuf give a taunting reaction on Shahroz’s Comment
Syra Yousuf give a taunting reaction on Shahroz’s Comment

Syra playfully shrugged her shoulders and gave a slight sarcastic smile, which...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story