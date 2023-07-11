Syra Yousuf reveals her fitness tips and tricks

Syra Yousaf, a renowned Lollywood diva.

She is praised for her talent and versatility in the showbiz industry.

Yousaf’s recent film, Babylicious, received great acclaim during Eid ul Adha.

Advertisement

Syra Yousaf, the captivating actress of Lollywood, attracts attention with her stunning looks and rebellious personality, leaving her admirers in awe.

Renowned for her exceptional talent and versatility, Yousaf has garnered immense appreciation and love in the showbiz industry, having started her career as a VJ and model.

Her recent film, Babylicious, received widespread acclaim upon its release during Eid ul Adha, earning praise from both fans and critics.

Syra shared, “Allah has been very kind to me, and I believe that my youthful appearance is a result of leading a healthy lifestyle. I consciously reduce my sugar intake and avoid factors that contribute to premature ageing.

I prefer jaggery over white sugar and consume nutritious foods that positively impact my body and skin. Sufficient sleep and following a comprehensive nighttime routine, including moisturizing, are crucial. I opt for natural moisturizers like coconut oil. Additionally, maintaining positive thoughts and engaging in regular exercise contributes to a more youthful appearance.”

During her appearance on Momin Saqib’s show, Had Kardi, Yousaf shared her secrets to maintaining her fitness and youthful appearance, emphasizing the significance of a healthy lifestyle in slowing down the ageing process.

Advertisement

Yousaf has played lead roles in several popular television series, including Mera Naseeb, Mohabbat Rooth Jaye Toh, Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay, Darmiyaan, Ru Baru, and others, earning accolades for her performance in the highly acclaimed drama serial Sinf e Aahan.

Also Read Syra Yousuf turns heads with her grace in Erum Khan Couture Syra Yousuf is an accomplished actress and devoted mother. Syra exudes pure...