Tuba Anwar exudes a Desi Barbie persona in her latest pictures

Syeda Tuba Anwar is a rising star in Pakistan.

She is known for her impeccable performances.

Anwar’s Instagram showcases her as a Desi Barbie.

Actress Syeda Tuba Anwar has solidified her position in the entertainment industry as a talented individual, showing potential to become a future superstar. She gained fame after marrying televangelist and political leader Dr. Aamir Hussain Liaquat and is now recognized as one of Lollywood’s promising newcomers. Anwar’s exceptional performances in various drama serials have garnered admiration, and she actively engages with her fans on social media platforms.

On her Instagram account, Anwar embraces the Desi Barbie persona, captivating her audience with timeless beauty and effortless grace. Dressed in a stunning pink and purple lehenga-choli set, adorned with traditional jewelry and bold makeup, she exudes splendor and charm, leaving hearts mesmerized.

Captioning her post with “How about a desi Barbie?” the Bichoo star enchants her followers with sheer elegance.

In her career, Anwar has made her mark through drama serials like Bharaas, Bichoo, Bisaat, and Pehchaan.

