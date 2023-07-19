Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tuba Anwar exudes a Desi Barbie persona in her latest pictures

Tuba Anwar exudes a Desi Barbie persona in her latest pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Tuba Anwar exudes a Desi Barbie persona in her latest pictures
Advertisement
  • Syeda Tuba Anwar is a rising star in Pakistan.
  • She is known for her impeccable performances.
  • Anwar’s Instagram showcases her as a Desi Barbie.
Advertisement

Actress Syeda Tuba Anwar has solidified her position in the entertainment industry as a talented individual, showing potential to become a future superstar. She gained fame after marrying televangelist and political leader Dr. Aamir Hussain Liaquat and is now recognized as one of Lollywood’s promising newcomers. Anwar’s exceptional performances in various drama serials have garnered admiration, and she actively engages with her fans on social media platforms.

On her Instagram account, Anwar embraces the Desi Barbie persona, captivating her audience with timeless beauty and effortless grace. Dressed in a stunning pink and purple lehenga-choli set, adorned with traditional jewelry and bold makeup, she exudes splendor and charm, leaving hearts mesmerized.

Captioning her post with “How about a desi Barbie?” the Bichoo star enchants her followers with sheer elegance.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

Advertisement

 

In her career, Anwar has made her mark through drama serials like Bharaas, Bichoo, Bisaat, and Pehchaan.

Also Read

Syeda Tuba Anwar shares new pictures from London
Syeda Tuba Anwar shares new pictures from London

Syeda Tuba Anwar is a beautiful Pakistani actress. She entered the entertainment...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story