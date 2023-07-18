Ushna Shah raises the temperature with her latest bold pictures

Ushna Shah mesmerizes fans with her stunning boho hippy style.

Ushna completes her look with exquisite oxidized jewelry.

The actress effortlessly flaunts her curves in a black fitted tank top and a captivating brown and black full-length skirt.

Ushna Shah, the stunning actress who recently tied the knot, continues to captivate fans with her mesmerizing photos, showcasing her curves in a boho hippy style that leaves a lasting impression.

In her latest pictures, the Cheekh star looked absolutely amazing, wearing a fitted black tank top paired with a stunning brown and black full-length skirt that beautifully highlighted her figure. Adding to her boho look, Shah adorned herself with intricate oxidized jewelry and a dazzling headpiece, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah-Amin (@ushnashah)

Her wavy hairstyle with a middle part, adorned with face-framing braids and a headpiece, exuded a carefree and whimsical vibe. The bronze smokey makeup she chose, along with nude lips, enhanced her natural features and added to her enchanting allure.

Accompanying the captivating photos, Ushna added a playful caption, expressing her fearless and adventurous spirit with the remark, “I’m coming for you, Xena!”

In terms of her acting career, Shah has recently appeared in Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.

