The entertainment world is abuzz with exciting news as Pakistani singer Wali Hamid Ali Khan and Khobaru actress Zubab Rana prepare for their much-anticipated debut in an Indian Punjabi film titled “Sarh Na Rees Kar.” This announcement adds to the monsoon season’s shower of exciting developments in the film industry, with the Punjabi film industry enjoying a prosperous year marked by blockbusters and record-breaking performances.

The film industry is also witnessing the multi-talented music sensation Shivjot’s foray into acting with his upcoming Punjabi film “Chidiyan Da Chamba.” Fans eagerly await Shivjot’s acting debut, with the movie’s teaser already generating significant attention.

Zubab Rana, too, took to her Instagram to share the thrilling news with her fans with the caption, “Bismillah, With the grace of Allah Almighty and the love from my fans, I’ve signed my first film. It’s a collaboration of Pakistani and Indian Punjabi Cinema, and I couldn’t be more happier. It’s always amazing when cinemas come together to create art, and I can’t wait to become a part of it. Can’t wait to share it with all of you???? SARH NA REES KAR”

The entry of Khan and Rana into the Indian Punjabi film industry has ignited excitement on both sides of the border. As they prepare to grace the silver screen in “Sarh Na Rees Kar,” fans are eagerly anticipating the film’s plot and genre. While specific details remain undisclosed, the film’s poster and title hint at a delightful blend of comedy and drama, promising an entertainment-packed extravaganza.

In her acting journey, Zubab Rana has already impressed audiences with her performances in various projects like Wo Paghal Si, Bandish, Fitrat, Mere Khudaya, and Rishtay Biktay Hain, making her debut in the Indian Punjabi film industry a highly anticipated event.

