Writer of Tere Bin Unhappy with Drama’s Casting Choices

Renowned Pakistani drama writer Nooran Makhdoom, known for her blockbuster hit “Tere Bin,” continues to make waves in the industry.

The drama’s characters, Meerab and Murtasim, became the talk of the town, delighting dedicated fans. With over 3 billion views on YouTube, “Tere Bin” has become a sensation, solidifying Makhdoom’s status as a sought-after writer.

In a recent appearance on “The Haute Talk with Amna Isani,” Makhdoom shared her experience of working on “Tere Bin” and expressed her gratitude for the appreciation received from the production team.

Building on her success, Makhdoom is currently engaged in writing a script for Geo TV and is also set to embark on an exciting project with ARY Digital.

Her ability to craft compelling narratives and create memorable characters has made her a valuable asset in the Pakistani television industry.