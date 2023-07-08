Writer of Tere Bin Unhappy with Drama’s Casting Choices

- Nooran Makhdoom, renowned writer of “Tere Bin,” receives widespread acclaim for her talent and storytelling prowess.
- “Tere Bin” becomes a massive hit, captivating audiences for six months and amassing over 3 billion views on YouTube.
- She expresses gratitude for the appreciation received from the production team.
Renowned Pakistani drama writer Nooran Makhdoom, known for her blockbuster hit “Tere Bin,” continues to make waves in the industry.
After the immense success of “Tere Bin,” which captivated audiences for six months, Makhdoom’s talent and storytelling prowess have earned her widespread acclaim.
The drama’s characters, Meerab and Murtasim, became the talk of the town, delighting dedicated fans. With over 3 billion views on YouTube, “Tere Bin” has become a sensation, solidifying Makhdoom’s status as a sought-after writer.
In a recent appearance on “The Haute Talk with Amna Isani,” Makhdoom shared her experience of working on “Tere Bin” and expressed her gratitude for the appreciation received from the production team.
Building on her success, Makhdoom is currently engaged in writing a script for Geo TV and is also set to embark on an exciting project with ARY Digital.
Her ability to craft compelling narratives and create memorable characters has made her a valuable asset in the Pakistani television industry.
Nooran Makhdoom also complained about the cast of the drama. She said, “I think our cast should also appreciate the writers like I always appreciate Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali a lot, I think they should also appreciate writer’s work”. Have a look at the video link:
Nooran Makhdoom, the acclaimed Pakistani writer, has been vocal about her admiration for the cast of “Tere Bin.” She specifically commended Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, and Sabeena Farooq for their outstanding performances, stating that they surpassed her expectations.
Makhdoom consistently expressed her appreciation for the entire cast, highlighting their ability to flawlessly portray their respective characters.
She openly revealed that Yumna Zaidi was her preferred choice for the lead role, further emphasizing her confidence in the actors’ abilities to bring her vision to life.
