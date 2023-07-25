Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali Transform into Barbie and Ken Personas

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, transformed into Barbie and Ken avatars through AI-generated images.

The highly anticipated movie “Barbie” premiered in Los Angeles on July 9.

The film faced a temporary ban by the Censor Board in Punjab.

Advertisement

The joy of witnessing beloved on-screen couples taking on diverse roles has become a reality with the accessibility of AI technology. Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, the lead pair from the blockbuster Pakistani drama serial “Tere Bin,” has now ventured into the realm of Barbie and Ken avatars.

Recently, a Pakistani photographer shared AI-generated images of Zaidi and Ali, transforming them into Barbie and Ken, respectively. Zaidi effortlessly pulled off the look with blonde hair and a signature Barbie dress, while Ali looked dashing in a suit.

Meanwhile, “Barbie,” one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023, had its premiere at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on July 9, followed by a theatrical release in the United States on July 21. However, in Pakistan, the film faced hurdles as the Censor Board in Punjab temporarily banned it due to alleged objectionable content. After removing the contentious dialogues, the film was reevaluated, and the ban was subsequently lifted.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Muhammad Ali Khan (@muhammadali_thephotoneers) Advertisement

Through the magic of AI-generated images, fans get to witness their favorite on-screen couple donning iconic avatars, adding an exciting dimension to the entertainment world.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Yumna Zaidi spending days in Karbala Yumna Zaidi is a very private person and holds strong religious beliefs....

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.