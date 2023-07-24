Zeba Bakhtiyar Shares Her Story of Divorce with Adnan Sami Khan

Zeba Bakhtiyar is the iconic Pakistani actress.

She shared her experience of handling divorce and an 18-month long custody battle for her son.

Zeba remained positive and emphasized creating a healthy environment for her son.

Zeba Bakhtiyar, a renowned Pakistani actress with a successful career spanning over two decades, recently shared her experience of handling divorce and custody battles while upholding her grace and composure. Despite facing numerous challenges, the iconic actress emerged triumphant in the 18-month long custody battle for her son, Azaan Sami Khan. In a candid interview with The AHI Icon, Zeba opened up about her journey, shedding light on her positive outlook on life and dedication to providing a healthy environment for her beloved son.

Zeba Bakhtiyar, popularly known for her roles in blockbuster films and cult classic drama serials, was married to singer and music composer Adnan Sami in 1993. However, the couple’s union came to an end in 1997 with a divorce. Recalling her toughest battle, Zeba spoke about the arduous 18-month custody dispute over her son, Azaan Sami Khan, which she ultimately won.

Despite the challenges that life threw at her, the Sargam star maintained a positive attitude throughout the ordeal, focusing on creating a healthy environment for her son. Zeba expressed her respect and care for Adnan Sami, emphasizing that their son should not bear the brunt of their disagreements.

Zeba Bakhtiyar’s dedication to her son’s well-being was evident throughout the custody battle. She prioritized providing a stable and nurturing atmosphere for Azaan, shielding him from the complexities of his parents’ separation. Her unwavering commitment to his happiness was a testament to her strength as a mother.

Even amidst personal trials, the 60-year-old icon continued to shine in her career with back-to-back successful projects. Her recent appearances in Bin Roye, Aabla Paa, Kharaash, and Pehli See Mohabbat showcased her talent and versatility as an actress, further solidifying her position as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

