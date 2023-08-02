Affan Waheed and Sonya Hussyn unite for the film ‘Rafi: The Untold Story’

Affan Waheed and Sonya Hussyn will be starring together in an upcoming film.

Affan Waheed shared a captivating first look from the film.

Fans are eagerly anticipating this movie, excited to see Affan in a unique role.

Advertisement

Talented actors Affan Waheed and Sonya Hussyn are set to grace the big screens together, creating excitement among fans for this upcoming real-life drama.

The film will be based on the life of Rafi Muhammad Chaudhry, a nuclear scientist and physicist, often forgotten despite being one of Pakistan’s top brains.

Affan Waheed shared a first look from the movie, showcasing an enigmatic pre-partition style.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Affan Waheed (@affanwaheedofficial) Advertisement

Fans eagerly anticipate Affan’s portrayal in this unique role, while also looking forward to how the film will honor the hero.

Affan Waheed has emerged as a promising Pakistani actor, gradually making a name for himself with his exceptional talent and handsome appearance. On the other hand, Sonya Hussyn’s ability to immerse herself in diverse characters has made her a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, continually captivating audiences with her performances.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Affan Waheed and Sidra Niazi dating? Affan Waheed has been in the profession for quite some time now....