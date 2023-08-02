Affan Waheed and Sonya Hussyn unite for the film ‘Rafi: The Untold Story’

Advertisement
date 2023-08-02
Affan Waheed and Sonya Hussyn unite for the movie ‘Rafi: The Untold Story’

  • Affan Waheed and Sonya Hussyn will be starring together in an upcoming film.
  • Affan Waheed shared a captivating first look from the film.
  • Fans are eagerly anticipating this movie, excited to see Affan in a unique role.
Talented actors Affan Waheed and Sonya Hussyn are set to grace the big screens together, creating excitement among fans for this upcoming real-life drama.

The film will be based on the life of Rafi Muhammad Chaudhry, a nuclear scientist and physicist, often forgotten despite being one of Pakistan’s top brains.

Affan Waheed shared a first look from the movie, showcasing an enigmatic pre-partition style.

 

Fans eagerly anticipate Affan’s portrayal in this unique role, while also looking forward to how the film will honor the hero.

Affan Waheed has emerged as a promising Pakistani actor, gradually making a name for himself with his exceptional talent and handsome appearance. On the other hand, Sonya Hussyn’s ability to immerse herself in diverse characters has made her a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, continually captivating audiences with her performances.

