Affan Waheed and Sonya Hussyn unite for the film ‘Rafi: The Untold Story’

Talented actors Affan Waheed and Sonya Hussyn are set to grace the big screens together, creating excitement among fans for this upcoming real-life drama.
The film will be based on the life of Rafi Muhammad Chaudhry, a nuclear scientist and physicist, often forgotten despite being one of Pakistan’s top brains.
Affan Waheed shared a first look from the movie, showcasing an enigmatic pre-partition style.
Fans eagerly anticipate Affan’s portrayal in this unique role, while also looking forward to how the film will honor the hero.
Affan Waheed has emerged as a promising Pakistani actor, gradually making a name for himself with his exceptional talent and handsome appearance. On the other hand, Sonya Hussyn’s ability to immerse herself in diverse characters has made her a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, continually captivating audiences with her performances.
