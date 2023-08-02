Ahad Raza Mir shares his experience of being part of World on Fire Season 2 as a Pakistani actor

Ahad Raza Mir is the Pakistani actor.

He discusses the success of the second season of the WWII drama, World on Fire.

Ahad highlights the importance of giving depth to South Asian characters in the series.

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir recently spoke with Variety about the success of the second season of the WWII drama, World on Fire, in which he plays Lieutenant Rajib Pal of the British Indian Army.

The show, which premiered on the BBC in 2019, shifted its focus to the North African theater of war in season 2 and has been a ratings hit, drawing over 3 million viewers.

Mir praised the creator, Peter Bowker, for crafting real and compelling characters, and credited the desert-like set in Northern Ireland for adding to the intensity of the show.

He expressed his initial surprise at shooting in Belfast but was impressed by the large and realistic set filled with sand. The experience of dealing with explosions on set was intense and frightening for him.

Ahad highlighted the importance of giving depth and significance to South Asian characters in the series, which he felt was lacking in other war films like ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘1917’.

Looking ahead, he expressed pride in being part of the show and hoped that future seasons would continue to tell everyone’s story.

Aside from his work in TV dramas, Ahad gained recognition for his role in Netflix’s “Resident Evil” and is set to perform in the epic period drama series. He will also reprise his role as Hamlet in Canada’s The Shakespeare Company in October, for which he previously won an award for outstanding performance by an actor.

