Aima Baig provides a glimpse into her life as an artist

Aima Baig shares insights into her glamorous life through an Instagram reel.

She talks about a day in the life of an artist.

She encourages her followers to share their “Funkari” reels.

Advertisement

Amid the allure of the entertainment industry, Aima Baig, the renowned Lollywood singer-songwriter, provides a glimpse into her glamorous life through an Instagram reel.

Starting with a playful pun related to her recent song “Funkari,” Baig shares insights about the life of an artist on a supposed day off.

Encouraging her followers to share their “Funkari” reels and tag her, she acknowledges the challenges of using TikTok.

She captioned,

“FUNKARI kaafi hogai, now let’s do some chores 💁🏼‍♀️😅

(Part 1)



Advertisement

P.S: That’s how a day off for an artist (if we get one lol)

Share your “Funkari” reels peeps, tag me and I’ll share the best ones on my story 😉

Also, bro tiktok is TOUGH YOOOOOOOOO!!

#funkari”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

With a string of hit songs to her name, including “Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua,” “Balma Bhagora,” and “Pretty Face,” Baig continues to shine in the world of music.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Aima Baig Honored As ‘Proud Civilian Of Punjab’ Pakistani singer-songwriter Aima Baig has achieved both musical success and online popularity,...