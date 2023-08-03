Aima Baig’s “Euphoric vibes” Captivates Netizens

Aima Baig resolves dispute with Shiraz Uppal over ‘Funkari’
Aima Baig responds to criticism from Shiraz Uppal regarding 'Funkari' song lyrics....
Pakistani singer-songwriter Aima Baig, known for her immense popularity in both the music industry and on social media, continues to charm her 5.2 million Instagram followers. While she keeps her personal life private, Baig remains transparent about her successful career, frequently updating her fans with candid moments and teasers of upcoming projects.
Recently, the Rent Free singer delighted her fans with a carousel of captivating pictures showcasing an aesthetically pleasing, glittery, purple-themed look. Her otherworldly beauty left the internet in awe, and her post garnered thousands of likes and adoring comments from her smitten followers.
She captioned the post, “Euphoric vibes only ✨”
Baig’s music repertoire includes numerous chart-topping songs such as Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari, to name just a few of her hit tracks.
