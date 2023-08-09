Alizeh Shah delights her fans with yet another amusing video

Alizeh Shah is a daring Pakistani TV actress.

She maintains a strong online presence through bold social media posts.

Alizeh’s recent photos and videos drawing attention and sparking conversations online.

Pakistani television actress Alizeh Shah, renowned as Lollywood’s boldest celebrity for her unhesitating social media posts, maintains her dominion over the online sphere.

The star of “Ehd e Wafaa” frequently shares audacious images on social platforms, ensuring her continuous presence in the spotlight. Her amalgamation of spontaneous behavior and innocence consistently captivates social media enthusiasts.

With her rebellious demeanor as her trademark, Alizeh recently released fresh photos in which she captures herself using a front camera. In the video, she playfully employs emojis before striking a pose that exudes allure.

Beneath her video, she inscribed, “Hating Me Aint Gonna Get You Love”

Alizeh’s most recent appearances encompass “Taqdeer,” “Mera Dil Mera Dushman,” “Bebasi,” “Chaand Raat Aur Chandni,” and “Taqdeer.” Noteworthy additions to her portfolio encompass projects like “Ishq Tamasha,” “Ehd-e-Wafa,” and “Jo Tu Chahay.” Besides her acting endeavors, she has participated in several music videos and engaged in modeling for diverse brands.

