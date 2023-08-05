Advertisement
date 2023-08-05
Amir Khan gifts wife Faryal Makhdoom a Mercedes Benz G Wagon

Articles
  • Amir Khan gifts wife Faryal Makhdoom a Mercedes Benz G Wagon.
  • The lavish present generates mixed reactions from netizens.
  • The video shows the luxury SUV being delivered with red ribbons.
In a bid to salvage his troubled marriage, former champion Amir Khan has gifted his wife Faryal Makhdoom a brand new Mercedes Benz G Wagon.

The extravagant present has evoked mixed reactions from netizens, with some finding it amusing and others feeling embarrassed for Amir’s efforts to mend the relationship.

Amir Khan’s grand gesture comes after a recent scandal involving alleged “sexting” with a bridal model, which added strain to their already tumultuous marriage.

On Instagram, Khan shared a video of the surprise gift, expressing his knowledge of Faryal’s love for G wagons and his hope that she would appreciate the present.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan)

 

The video shows the luxury SUV being delivered with red ribbons, and while Amir appears excited, Faryal’s reaction seems subdued as they drive off together in the new car.

Despite Khan’s attempts to rebuild their marriage, public opinions remain divided, with some applauding his dedication while others remain skeptical about the sincerity of these gestures.

