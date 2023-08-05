Amir Khan gifts wife Faryal Makhdoom a Mercedes Benz G Wagon.

The lavish present generates mixed reactions from netizens.

The video shows the luxury SUV being delivered with red ribbons.

Advertisement

In a bid to salvage his troubled marriage, former champion Amir Khan has gifted his wife Faryal Makhdoom a brand new Mercedes Benz G Wagon.

The extravagant present has evoked mixed reactions from netizens, with some finding it amusing and others feeling embarrassed for Amir’s efforts to mend the relationship.

Amir Khan’s grand gesture comes after a recent scandal involving alleged “sexting” with a bridal model, which added strain to their already tumultuous marriage.

On Instagram, Khan shared a video of the surprise gift, expressing his knowledge of Faryal’s love for G wagons and his hope that she would appreciate the present.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan)

The video shows the luxury SUV being delivered with red ribbons, and while Amir appears excited, Faryal’s reaction seems subdued as they drive off together in the new car.

Advertisement

Despite Khan’s attempts to rebuild their marriage, public opinions remain divided, with some applauding his dedication while others remain skeptical about the sincerity of these gestures.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Amir Khan Invests Big In Faryal’s Makeup Brand To Save Marriage Amid recent difficulties in their marriage, former British boxer Amir Khan is...