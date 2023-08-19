Amna Ilyas Unveils Her Look from Upcoming Series

Amna Ilyas is a well-known Pakistani actress.

She is highlighted in a teaser reel on Instagram.

“Fatima Jinnah” features an ensemble cast.

Renowned Pakistani actress, Amna Ilyas, is gearing up to depict a strong and determined female politician from pre-partition India in the upcoming show, Fatima Jinnah.

The 35-year-old performer, who earned critical acclaim for her role in Zinda Bhaag and received three nominations for Best Debut Female and Best Actress, will be delving into the realm of British Indian politics.

Sharing a reel on Instagram, the Saat Din Mohabbat In star provided a sneak peek into the project. Set in 1910, the teaser introduces the cast and their respective roles. The series, Fatima Jinnah, boasts an impressive ensemble including Aamir Qureshi as Jinnah, Mamya Shajaffar as Rutti Petite, Saad Qureshi as Samiullah Kowaishi, Irum Ali as Shireen Jinnah, Kubra Khan as Homai Vyarawalla, and Ilyas as Sarojini Naidu.

Donning a saree adorned with a bindi on her forehead, Ilyas impeccably captures the essence of Naidu – often referred to as the Nightingale of India.

The actress left everyone intrigued with her caption, “Who was Sarojini Naidu in Jinnah’s life?” While the release date of the series remains undisclosed, she hinted that “season 1 volume 1” will soon grace television screens.

Following this project, Ilyas is set to appear in Mastani and Driven.

