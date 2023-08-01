Annural Khalid Becomes Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador in July 2023

Annural Khalid appointed as Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador for July 2023.

Annural Khalid, recognized for her soulful compositions and touching voice, is appointed as Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador for July 2023, leading her to be featured on a digital billboard in Times Square, NYC. Her heartfelt track “Trust Issues” is also included in the EQUAL Pakistan playlist on the streaming platform.

Starting her singing journey in tandem with learning to speak, Annural officially debuted in 2020 and has since released multiple singles, showcasing a unique blend of chill pop/R&B vibes. Collaborating with prominent names in the local music industry, her popularity continues to soar.

Annural expresses her excitement about being Spotify Pakistan’s EQUAL artist for July, praising the platform’s initiative in representing women in music, especially in Pakistan, giving her hope for the future of music in the region.

Passionate about her music and influenced by artists like Rihanna, Annural treasures her first on-stage performance as a significant milestone in her life.

Currently working on an album, Annural is dedicated to captivating her fans with her music for years to come.

Rutaba Yaqub, Spotify Senior Editor for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, commends EQUAL Pakistan’s impact on Pakistani music listeners and welcomes Annural Khalid as the new face of the initiative, anticipating her ability to break barriers and challenge stereotypes in the industry.

Some of Annural’s popular tracks include “Kehdena,” “Mujhe Leh Chal,” “Dil de Bol,” “Pretty Lies,” and “Sohneya Ve.”

