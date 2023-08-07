Anoushay Abbasi provides details about Shamoon Abbasi’s accident and seeks prayers

Pakistani actor Shamoon Abbasi involved in an accident.

Sustained injuries, including significant blood loss and a broken tooth.

Sister Anoushay Abbasi confirms he is in good health, requests prayers for speedy recovery.

Acclaimed Pakistani actor and director, Shamoon Abbasi, encountered an accident that resulted in injuries. His sister, also an actor, Anoushay Abbasi, shared the news on her Instagram Story, informing fans about the unfortunate incident.

In the Instagram Story, Anoushay detailed the accident, mentioning that Shamoon experienced significant blood loss and a “broken tooth.”

Despite the distressing accident, Anoushay assured fans that Shamoon is “in good health” otherwise, and requested prayers for his speedy recovery.

“As you all know, Shamoon bhai got into an accident earlier today,” Abbasi wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Alhamdulillah, he is okay. Thank you so much for all your concerns. He broke his tooth and he’s obviously in pain, but otherwise, he’s in good health. Remember him in your prayers,” she added.

On the work front, Shamoon Abbasi has upcoming projects such as Chaudhry – The Martyr, Dhai Chaal, Debal: Uncrowned Underdogs, The Trial, Iqbal Kashmiri’s untitled project, and Delhi Gate.

