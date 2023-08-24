Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Ayeza Khan Looks Ravishing in Traditional Wear

Ayeza Khan Looks Ravishing in Traditional Wear

Articles
Ayeza Khan Looks Ravishing in Traditional Wear

Ayeza Khan Looks Ravishing in Traditional Wear

  • Ayeza Khan showcases modern elegance in Qalamkar’s upcoming formal collection.
  • The ‘Heer Ranjha’ collection blends opulence and heritage.
  • The ensemble features a marriage of classic elements and contemporary prints.
Renowned showbiz personality, Ayeza Khan, reaffirms her status as a style icon by emanating contemporary grace in a magnificent lehenga ensemble from Qalamkar’s upcoming formal collection.

Qalamkar’s upcoming collection, titled ‘Heer Ranjha,’ is poised to celebrate opulence and heritage, and Ayeza Khan’s embodiment perfectly aligns with the brand’s vision.

The showcased ensemble harmoniously marries classic elements with a modern twist.

The outfit features a digitally printed bodice, sleeves, and border, collectively emitting a modern sense of sophistication.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

 

This seamless fusion of traditional silhouettes and contemporary patterns authentically captures the essence of Qalamkar’s design philosophy. The intricate gotta embroidery embellishing the front, neckline, sleeves, and lace introduces an artistic dimension, showcasing the brand’s commitment to meticulous craftsmanship.

The centerpiece of the ensemble is undeniably the exquisitely embroidered lehenga, infusing a dash of grandeur into the overall look. The juxtaposition of digital prints and intricate embroidery forms a captivating contrast that immediately captures attention.

The ensemble is rounded off with a digitally printed dupatta, adding a final layer of refinement to the attire.

Ayeza Khan stands as one of the most prominent Pakistani actresses of her era. Her name is synonymous with excellence in showbiz, bolstered by her remarkable performances in acclaimed series like Laapata, Chupke Chupke, and Mere Pass Tum Ho, among others.

