Ayeza Khan Looks Ravishing in Traditional Wear

Ayeza Khan showcases modern elegance in Qalamkar’s upcoming formal collection.

The ‘Heer Ranjha’ collection blends opulence and heritage.

The ensemble features a marriage of classic elements and contemporary prints.

Advertisement

Renowned showbiz personality, Ayeza Khan, reaffirms her status as a style icon by emanating contemporary grace in a magnificent lehenga ensemble from Qalamkar’s upcoming formal collection.

Qalamkar’s upcoming collection, titled ‘Heer Ranjha,’ is poised to celebrate opulence and heritage, and Ayeza Khan’s embodiment perfectly aligns with the brand’s vision.

The showcased ensemble harmoniously marries classic elements with a modern twist.

The outfit features a digitally printed bodice, sleeves, and border, collectively emitting a modern sense of sophistication.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

This seamless fusion of traditional silhouettes and contemporary patterns authentically captures the essence of Qalamkar’s design philosophy. The intricate gotta embroidery embellishing the front, neckline, sleeves, and lace introduces an artistic dimension, showcasing the brand’s commitment to meticulous craftsmanship.

Advertisement

The centerpiece of the ensemble is undeniably the exquisitely embroidered lehenga, infusing a dash of grandeur into the overall look. The juxtaposition of digital prints and intricate embroidery forms a captivating contrast that immediately captures attention.

The ensemble is rounded off with a digitally printed dupatta, adding a final layer of refinement to the attire.

Ayeza Khan stands as one of the most prominent Pakistani actresses of her era. Her name is synonymous with excellence in showbiz, bolstered by her remarkable performances in acclaimed series like Laapata, Chupke Chupke, and Mere Pass Tum Ho, among others.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor Embrace Elegance in Red Bridal Attire Ayeza Khan has delighted her fans by sharing enchanting snapshots. The couple's...