Azam Siddique Dismisses Rumors About Son Babar Azam’s Marriage

Babar Azam’s father refutes rumors of his son’s impending marriage after ODI World Cup 2023.

Speculations about Babar Azam’s marital status circulated on social media.

Azam Siddique emphasizes Babar’s unwavering focus on cricket and clarifies no immediate wedding plans.

Azam Siddique, the father of Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, has dismissed rumors circulating on social media suggesting that his son is planning to get married after the ODI World Cup 2023.

Rumors regarding Babar Azam’s personal life, particularly his marital status, spread on social media, especially on Monday.

There were speculations that the 28-year-old cricketer intended to tie the knot shortly after the conclusion of the upcoming ODI World Cup, scheduled for October-November this year.

These rumors gained traction after a social media fan page shared a tweet claiming, “Babar Azam is set to marry in November after the World Cup.”

However, a correspondent from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) disclosed that Babar Azam’s father swiftly dispelled these rumors. He firmly clarified that there was no rush for his son’s marriage and reaffirmed that Babar’s primary focus remained on cricket.

Azam reiterated that Babar’s main goal was to enhance Pakistan’s cricket achievements through his performance on the field. He stressed that fans would need to wait patiently for at least another year before witnessing Babar entering married life.

As the ODI World Cup is scheduled to commence on October 5th in India, Babar Azam is poised to lead Pakistan’s cricket team as captain during the prestigious tournament. While anticipation mounts for the event, Babar’s fans can be assured that his dedication to the upcoming World Cup remains steadfast, notwithstanding any circulating speculations about his personal affairs.

