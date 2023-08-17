Advertisement
Celebrities Express Strong Condemnation of Mob Attack on Churches in Jaranwala

  • Blasphemy allegation sparks violence and church vandalism in Jaranwala, Faisalabad.
  • Sajal Aly condemns baseless violence and calls for unity and peace.
  • Azekah Daniel denounces the atrocity against the Christian community and demands justice.
Following another incident of alleged blasphemy and a violent mob vandalizing churches in the Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad, numerous citizens have expressed their disapproval of such unruly actions.

Reports from media sources indicate that protesters destroyed the home of a Christian cleaner, who has been accused of blasphemy.

Amidst the turmoil affecting the nation and its people, renowned Lollywood actress Sajal Aly condemned the promotion of violence without proper evidence.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, the talented star of “Gul-e-Rana” conveyed her sentiments.

“There is no place for violence in any religion,” the esteemed actress began.

“Such a Shamefull act” she emphasized. “Absolutely heartbroken disgusted,” Aly further stated.

“I strongly condemn this act of violence against minorities. Praying for unity and peace,” the actress added.

 

 

Actress Azekah Daniel also raised her voice, stating, “This is NOT Jinnah’s Pakistan! I strongly condemn this atrocity against the Christian community.”

“Why can’t show some respect for Holy places be it a Church or a Mosque? I stand against these atrocities and unjust acts of violence!”

“I DEMAND JUSTICE FOR ALL,” she asserted.

 

In another post, Daniel underscored, “Dear Mainstream Media & Journalists of Pakistan, Today we are witnessing the beginning of ethnic cleansing in Pakistan. Pakistani Christians are being persecuted, Church burnt down & the whole colony ablazed,will you raise your voice for us.”

 

