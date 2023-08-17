Celebrities Express Strong Condemnation of Mob Attack on Churches in Jaranwala

First season of “Fatima Jinnah” featuring Sajal Aly, set to premiere on August 14th
"Fatima Jinnah" web series set to release first volume on August 14....
Following another incident of alleged blasphemy and a violent mob vandalizing churches in the Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad, numerous citizens have expressed their disapproval of such unruly actions.
Reports from media sources indicate that protesters destroyed the home of a Christian cleaner, who has been accused of blasphemy.
Amidst the turmoil affecting the nation and its people, renowned Lollywood actress Sajal Aly condemned the promotion of violence without proper evidence.
Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, the talented star of “Gul-e-Rana” conveyed her sentiments.
“There is no place for violence in any religion,” the esteemed actress began.
“Such a Shamefull act” she emphasized. “Absolutely heartbroken disgusted,” Aly further stated.
“I strongly condemn this act of violence against minorities. Praying for unity and peace,” the actress added.
Actress Azekah Daniel also raised her voice, stating, “This is NOT Jinnah’s Pakistan! I strongly condemn this atrocity against the Christian community.”
“Why can’t show some respect for Holy places be it a Church or a Mosque? I stand against these atrocities and unjust acts of violence!”
“I DEMAND JUSTICE FOR ALL,” she asserted.
This is NOT Jinnah’s Pakistan! I strongly condemn this atrocity against the Christian community. Why can’t show some respect for Holy places be it a Church or a Mosque? I stand against these atrocities and unjust acts of violence!
I DEMAND JUSTICE FOR ALL https://t.co/agfgYOgyEp
— Azekah Daniel (@azekahdaniel1) August 16, 2023
In another post, Daniel underscored, “Dear Mainstream Media & Journalists of Pakistan, Today we are witnessing the beginning of ethnic cleansing in Pakistan. Pakistani Christians are being persecuted, Church burnt down & the whole colony ablazed,will you raise your voice for us.”
Dear Mainstream Media & Journalists of Pakistan,Today we are witnessing the beginning of ethnic cleansing in Pakistan.Advertisement
Pakistani Christians are being persecuted,Church burnt down & the whole colony ablazed,will you raise your voice for us? #Faisalabad #CryWithUs #PrayWithUs
— Azekah Daniel (@azekahdaniel1) August 16, 2023
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.