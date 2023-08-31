Falak Shabir and cricketer Naseem Shah have a fun carpool karaoke session

Falak Shabir and cricket star Naseem Shah collaborate in a viral car jam session video.

The unlikely combination of music and cricket creates a unique and entertaining moment.

Falak Shabir’s chartbuster “Ijazat” serves as the backdrop for the energetic and joyful performance.

In an unexpected fusion, the worlds of music and cricket in Pakistan come together as acclaimed singer Falak Shabir and cricket star Naseem Shah join forces.

A viral video making rounds on various social media platforms captures the moment when Falak Shabir and Naseem Shah share a car jam session, merging their talents.

The duo’s joy is evident as they sing along to Shabir’s popular song “Ijazat,” creating an energetic atmosphere with the singer’s melodious vocals.

In Falak Shabir’s impressive musical journey, hits like “Tera Saath Ho,” “Saajna,” “Intezaar,” “Ijazat,” and “Judaii” have secured a special place in his discography.

Meanwhile, Naseem Shah remains immersed in the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023, showcasing his cricket prowess on the professional front.

