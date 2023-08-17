FIR Lodged Over Alleged Attack by Alizeh Shah on Fellow Co-Star

Minsa Malik files FIR against co-star Alizeh Shah for alleged unprofessional behavior on drama set.

Alizeh Shah reportedly exhibited erratic behavior under alleged influence of drugs.

Incident raises questions about potential impact on both actresses.

Young actress Minsa Malik has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against her fellow co-star Alizeh Shah, alleging unprofessional conduct during the shooting of their upcoming drama series “Mohabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani.”

According to the filed complaint on Tuesday, Alizeh Shah was purportedly in an altered state on the set, displaying erratic behavior that was believed to be influenced by drugs.

The situation escalated further when the star of “Ehd-e-Wafa” reportedly threw a marijuana cigarette in Malik’s direction, prompting a response of a slap from Malik, which led to a physical altercation between the two actresses.

As per the details outlined in the FIR, the incident unfolded while the cameras were recording and the shooting for “Mohabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani” was underway. Minsa Malik stated,

“The camera was rolling, the shooting was ongoing for Mohabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani, and I was in the scene. Alizeh Shah was also present, and she was evidently high on drugs. She approached me and threw a marijuana-filled cigarette at me. I moved back to avoid her, and in reaction, I slapped her. She then started physically assaulting me. She used abusive language and tore her own clothes while yelling.”

The FIR delves into the chaotic situation, noting that during the altercation, Alizeh Shah resorted to verbal abuse and even ripped her own garments. The unfolding incident appeared to be captured by the filming camera, adding an additional layer of intrigue.

Allegedly, Alizeh Shah attempted to prevent the potential leakage of the video, concerned about the potential impact on her reputation. In the FIR, Minsa Malik also indicated that Shah had exhibited signs of professional jealousy towards her.

This unexpected incident has taken both actresses’ fans and followers by surprise. Alizeh Shah, renowned for her roles in various television dramas, has yet to provide a response to the accusations raised by Minsa Malik. The entertainment industry is keenly anticipating Shah’s statement addressing the matter.

The unfolding events and potential repercussions for the careers of both actresses remain to be observed.

