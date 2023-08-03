First season of ‘Fatima Jinnah,’ featuring Sajal Aly, set to premiere on August 14th

“Fatima Jinnah” web series set to release first volume on August 14.

After much anticipation and the release of a gripping 14-minute prologue in 2022, the highly-awaited web series titled “Fatima Jinnah: Sister | Revolutionist | Stateswoman,” directed by Danial K Afzal, is finally scheduled to release its first volume from the debut season on August 14.

This captivating series aims to portray the life of Madar-e-Millat (Mother of the Nation) in three distinct eras: her 30s during the pre-partition era, her 50s during Independence, and her 70s in the post-partition era. Afzal has thoughtfully selected talented actresses Sundus Farhan, Sajal Aly, and Samiya Mumtaz to portray Fatima Jinnah in these respective phases.

The first part of the series will unveil her journey as a sister and unwavering companion to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, laying the foundation for the tumultuous and historic path that lies ahead.

Interestingly, the series will not solely focus on Fatima Jinnah but will also feature appearances by several other significant historical figures, including Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal, Liaquat Ali Khan, Ruttie Jinnah, and Rana Liaquat Hussain, among others.

Danial Afzal’s narrative for the web series draws inspiration from Reza Pirbhai’s book on Madar-e-Millat, presenting a nuanced and human portrayal of Fatima Jinnah rather than an overtly patriotic or idealized depiction.

With three seasons, each comprising 15 episodes, “Fatima Jinnah” promises to be an epic saga that goes beyond the expected, delving into the complexities of one of South Asia’s most influential figures. The series will be offering viewers an immersive and unforgettable experience.

