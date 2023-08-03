Hammad Shoaib, Sumbul Iqbal Collaborate for an Exciting Project

Hammad Shoaib and Sumbul Iqbal to star in an upcoming project.

Television stars Hammad Shoaib and Sumbul Iqbal are set to appear together in an upcoming project. Although no specific details about the serial have been revealed yet, a snippet of Hammad Shoaib’s other upcoming serial, “Dil Tu He Hai,” has been shared, suggesting that this could be the same project where he will showcase his chemistry with Sumbul Iqbal.

Hammad Shoaib, a relatively new face in the Pakistani media industry, made his acting debut with a small role in Hum TV’s “Adhi Gawahi” and later went on to play significant roles in successful serials like “Dewar-e-Shab,” “Soteli Maamta,” “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi,” “Shenai,” “Pardes,” “Ishq Hai,” and more. His talent, looks, and impressive dance moves have garnered him a large following in a short period.

On the other hand, Sumbul Iqbal is a renowned television actress who achieved fame at a young age. Known for her versatile acting skills, she has received several awards for her performances on TV. Besides her acting prowess, she is also a prominent model in Pakistan.

