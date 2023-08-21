Hania Aamir looks stunning in latest pictures from London

Hania Aamir enjoys extended London trip.

Actress shares virtual memories with fans.

Accomplished career in Pakistani entertainment.

Advertisement

It appears that Hania Aamir’s London adventures are continuing indefinitely! The highly acclaimed actress from the Pakistani entertainment industry, known for her consecutive successes in television serials and films, is thoroughly enjoying her time in London.

Hania Aamir’s much-needed vacation has left social media users feeling a sense of Fear of Missing Out. Documenting numerous memories from her trip, the star is graciously allowing her fans to virtually share in her experiences.

The 26-year-old actress, known for her charming dimples, consistently shares candid snapshots from her journey through a series of photographs. This time, she posted “pt. 2” of her visit, providing a glimpse into her ongoing adventure.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial) Advertisement

In terms of her professional endeavors, Hania Aamir has garnered numerous awards for her roles in a variety of successful drama serials and films, including titles like “Parde Mein Rehne Do,” “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha,” “Sang-e-Mah,” “Mere Humsafar,” and “Load Wedding.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Hania Aamir Embraces the Finest Moments in London’s Markets and Streets Actress Hania Aamir enjoys vacation in London before resuming work. She shares...

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.