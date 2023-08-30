Hania Aamir shares pictures from vacation in London

Hania Aamir is enjoying her London trip, sharing her adventures with fans.

She flaunts her confidence in a vibrant neon green crop top and bold boots.

The actress’s posts garner high engagement.

Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s adventures in London are still ongoing! The well-known actress, celebrated for her string of successful TV shows and movies, is currently enjoying her time in London.

Her much-needed vacation has stirred envy among online users, making them long for their own getaways. Continuing her pattern, the Mere Humsafar star shared her exciting experiences with her fans, offering them a glimpse into her latest escapades. This time, the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ diva posted about “a very random day” from her trip.

Adorned in a lively neon green crop top coupled with stylish crisscross straps and bold boots, the actress emanated confidence while striking poses for the camera. She also provided glimpses of herself zipping through the streets of London and the city’s billboards that adorned the urban landscape.

The post garnered thousands of likes within a short span, as fans flooded the comments section with compliments and heart emojis for the actress.

In terms of her professional commitments, Hania Aamir was recently featured in projects like Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Dil Ke Chor, and Pyaar Kahani.

