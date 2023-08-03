Advertisement
Hania Aamir showcases her dance moves on the streets of London

Articles
  • Hania Aamir enjoys a vacation in London, sharing candid moments with fans.
  • The Lollywood actress dances on the streets.
  • She continues to embrace the vacation with family and friends.
Hania Aamir, the beloved actress of Lollywood, is currently savoring a delightful vacation in London. With an impressive Instagram following of 8.7 million, she keeps her fans updated with candid moments from her trip, spending quality time with family and friends.

In her latest shared pictures, the talented star can be seen joyfully dancing on the streets, cruising around in a Rolls Royce, and also revealing a possible knee injury.

While the Janaan actress appears carefree and full of joy while dancing, some concerned social media users inquired about her well-being.

On the professional front, Hania Aamir has been seen in various projects such as Parde Mein Rehne Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and is currently engaged in the production of Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.

