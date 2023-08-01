Iman Ali Mocks Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar in a Talk Show

Iman Ali is a stunning and talented actor.

Iman Ali, a remarkably stunning and talented actor in both television and film, began her career as a fashion model, reigning the fashion industry for over a decade. She stepped into showbiz during her early teenage years, garnering immense love and admiration from fans who eagerly anticipate her appearances in television and film projects. Known for her selective work, Iman Ali is admired for her honesty and fearless responses.

Recently, she made an appearance on The Talk Talk Show, where she unveiled several unknown facts about the film “Punjab Nahi Jaungi” and discussed Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s writing. While revealing the films she turned down, Iman Ali disclosed that she rejected “Punjab Nahi Jaungi,” initially a play that she suggested turning into a film. However, she eventually decided not to be part of it. The reason behind her decision was the flawed portrayal of the female lead character, Amal, who came from abroad and was a Karachi girl. According to Iman Ali, the writer lacked understanding of such a character, leading to major flaws in the role. She made the courageous choice to leave the film just three days before shooting began.

While talking about the films she rejected, Iman Ali said, “The last script I rejected was Punjab Nahi Jaungi. It was a big movie and by the way, initially, Punjab Nahi Jaungi was a play and then I suggested them to make it a film but then I left it”

“I left Punjab Nahi Jaungi because the female lead’s character was flawed because our writer who wrote the film didn’t know the mindset of a Karachi girl who came from all the way from abroad, Amal’s character was flawed one, well, it was hugely flawed, he could have written Mr Khagga instead of Khagga Sahab, Why would a girl, coming from UK or somewhere would say ‘Khagga Sahab?’, I left the movie three days before the shootings” She added.

