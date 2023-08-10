Imran Ashraf to Take Over Vasay Chaudhry’s Role in Comedy Show ‘Mazaaq Raat’

Imran Ashraf rumored to replace Vasay Chaudhry as host of comedy show Mazak Raat.

Vasay Chaudhry bids farewell to Mazak Raat after seven years, expresses gratitude to fans.

Imran Ashraf’s potential hosting role generates excitement.

The latest buzz surrounding the comedy show Mazak Raat has left fans captivated. There are speculations that the versatile actor Imran Ashraf is set to take over the reins from Vasay Chaudhry as the host of the show. The anticipation is high as audiences eagerly await the opportunity to witness Imran Ashraf’s remarkable hosting skills for the first time.

Notably, Vasay Chaudhry, the talented actor and host, recently announced on his social media platform that he will be stepping away from his role as the host of Mazak Raat after a commendable seven-year tenure. This news left many of his fans disheartened, expressing their sentiments about missing his presence on the iconic show.

In his social media announcement, Vasay Chaudhry extended his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support during his seven years and 10 months as the host. He emphasized that his departure from the show is not the end of his journey and hinted at more to come in the future.

The prospect of Imran Ashraf taking over from Vasay Chaudhry has generated considerable excitement, especially given Ashraf’s noteworthy performances in drama serials and his successful stint as a host for an awards show. His versatility and talent are expected to bring a fresh and engaging perspective to the show.

Imran Ashraf Awan, a highly acclaimed Pakistani actor and writer, initiated his television acting career in 2011. Over the years, the 31-year-old artist has garnered significant acclaim for his dedication and contributions to the entertainment industry.

In parallel news, the dynamic duo of Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf are once again set to showcase their captivating chemistry in an upcoming production by Hum TV. The two stars previously captured the hearts of audiences with their exceptional performances in the drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil.

