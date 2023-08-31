Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jannat Mirza’s skydiving adventure in Dubai leaves fans in awe

Jannat Mirza’s skydiving adventure in Dubai leaves fans in awe

Articles
Advertisement
Jannat Mirza’s skydiving adventure in Dubai leaves fans in awe

Jannat Mirza’s skydiving adventure in Dubai leaves fans in awe

Advertisement
  • Jannat Mirza is a TikTok sensation.
  • She enjoys traveling, as evident from her captivating posts during a recent trip to Dubai.
  • She boasts a significant following.
Advertisement

Jannat Mirza holds a prominent position in the world of TikTok, accumulating a massive following that reflects her widespread popularity. Ever since her debut on the platform, the admiration she has garnered from her audience has been immense, swiftly propelling her to stardom.

Beyond her thriving TikTok journey, the star of “Tere Bajre Di Rakhi” has a penchant for travel, as seen in her captivating posts from her latest trip. She was recently seen in Dubai, accompanied by her sister.

In a recent adventure, Mirza took on the thrilling experience of skydiving. Despite the mixture of fear and excitement that the experience brought, she boldly confronted her apprehensions and took the daring plunge from a high-flying aircraft.

“Facing my fears! ???? It was scary but also incredibly thrilling ????,” she wrote in the caption.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

 

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Jannat Mirza’s desert photoshoot is a visual treat for fans
Jannat Mirza’s desert photoshoot is a visual treat for fans

Jannat Mirza, renowned TikToker and internet sensation. She garners a huge fan...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story