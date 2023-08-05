Javed Sheikh Reveals His Biggest Regret in Life

Javed Sheikh opens up about his divorce from his first wife and expresses regret.

The veteran actor praises his children, Shehzad Sheikh and Momal Sheikh.

Javed Sheikh’s grandkids affectionately call him “Bani,”

Veteran actor Javed Sheikh recently spoke candidly about his divorce from his first wife, with whom he shares two children, Shehzad Sheikh and Momal Sheikh.

During an appearance on morning show hosted by Madeha Naqvi, Javed Sheikh expressed regret over the separation, stating, “Unfortunately, I didn’t want a separation from my first wife, due to which my kids Shehzad & Momal have suffered. But Alhamdulillah, the way they have kept themselves strong even being part of a broken family is amazing, and this was just because of their mom. Not only this, my kids, Saleem’s kids, Behroz, and other siblings’ kids used to get together at our place, and this credit solely goes to my ex-wife. She always used to send my kids to me and my family.”

He further shared, “My divorce is my biggest guilt. It should not have happened, and I wish it didn’t happen.”

Speaking about his relationship with his grandkids, the legendary actor revealed that they affectionately call him “Bani” because he doesn’t like the word Grandpa as it makes him feel old. He joyfully added that his grandkids take pride in him and show him off in front of their friends.

Javed Sheikh, a Pakistani icon, is one of the most successful and well-respected actors in the showbiz industry. He has not only made a name for himself in Pakistan but also worked in various Bollywood films.

Sheikh’s first marriage was with Zinat Mangi, a television, and film supporting actress of that era. After the divorce, he remarried Salma Agha. Presently, the Om Shanti Om star is officially single but has been linked to several Lollywood film actresses.

