Javeria Abbasi Issues a Response to Shamoon’s Cryptic Message

Javeria Abbasi subtly responds to Shamoon Abbasi’s recent cryptic post.

Shahood Alvi praises Javeria for her role as a single parent and congratulates her on Anzela’s marriage.

Javeria Abbasi expresses gratitude for Shahood’s friendship and support.

In response to the conspicuous absence of Pakistani actor Shamoon Abbasi from his daughter Anzela’s wedding and his enigmatic allusion to “detaching” himself from specific individuals, it appears that Shamoon’s former spouse, actress Javeria Abbasi, has conveyed a subtle rejoinder.

For context, Shamoon articulated in a Facebook post, “A brief reminder about my choices to disassociate from shameless individuals: I have never desired any association or affiliation with audacious and immodest people in my life, and this stance will persist.”

“No matter what my relationship is with them I prefer to stay away from them no matter what !!” he appended.

“God you are great to give me blessings in disguises. Some physical damages save you from damaging your soul” Abbasi concluded.

While social media users reproached the 50-year-old actor for his ill-timed insinuation, Javeria had a contribution of her own.

Taking to her Instagram story section, the acclaimed star of “Dil, Diya, Dehleez” offered her response with poise intact.

“A healthy mind does not speak ill of others,” the Instagram story conveyed.

Subsequent to the post by the “Doraha” star, actor Shahood Alvi also chimed in and lauded Javeria for her role as a single parent.

“Congratulations for marrying Anju off! I’m so happy for you both” Alvi conveyed in an Instagram post.

“We’ve been friends for 28 years now and in these years I’ve always witnessed you being a great single parent” he penned further.

“The amount of love and support you’ve shown her throughout life even after undergoing all the pain and challenges” the actor accentuated.

“Now that you’ve wedded her off in a great family. I’m so proud of you because I saw you struggle everyday and in your worst times, which is why i’m extremely thrilled for you! You’ve done a great job dost!” he shared.

“Koi kuch bhi kahay, lekin mujhe tum pay yaqeen hai” Alvi concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahood Alvi (@shahoodalvi.official)

Javeria responded, “”Love u dost . U r my biggest supporter and a wonderful friend . I am so thankful to god for blessing me you as a friend.””

“You did so much for me, not just in this wedding but through out my life! And im so grateful to God to have a friend like you! Thank you for sticking by me through thick and thin in my life! Jeetey rahoo khush raho aur hamesha abad raho ameen” she continued.

Actress Ushna Shah also shared her thoughts, stating, “I love my Jay and I love my Shahood bhai! and Anju’s wedding was magic! Mashallah”

