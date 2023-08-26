Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar shares the story behind his first poem, “Mohabbat Bhi Zaruri The”

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is a renowned writer and poet.

She recently appeared on a show to discuss his personal and professional life.

Qamar recited lines from his poem “Mohabbat Bhi Zaruri The”

Renowned writer and poet Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar recently made an appearance on a show, engaging with his fans by sharing insights into his personal and professional life. He delved into the controversies that have surrounded him and shed light on their underlying reasons.

During the candid conversation, Qamar recited lines from his poem “Mohabbat Bhi Zaruri The, Becharna Bhi Zaruri Tha” and revealed that he penned this piece during his ninth-grade years.

Qamar disclosed that due to his parents’ strictness, he wrote poems in secret. He mentioned facing pressure to focus on English writing, leading to a ten-year period during which he refrained from writing in Urdu.

The writer openly discussed the passionate and unexpected public reactions that his projects have generated. The focus was on the impactful conclusions of his works “Meray Paas Tum Ho” and “Pyarey Afzal,” both of which evoked strong emotions among the audience.

Recalling the intense response to the ending of “Meray Paas Tum Ho,” Qamar recounted witnessing furious reactions from some women during the cinema screening of the last episode. He mentioned instances where women’s anger prompted their husbands to intervene.

Similarly, the conclusion of “Pyarey Afzal,” starring Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan, also drew a fervent response. Qamar shared an anecdote of an elderly woman on a plane questioning him about why he had “killed” Afzal, showcasing the impact of his work.

Exploring the reasons behind his creative decisions, Qamar revealed that Hamza Ali Abbasi had requested his character’s demise in “Pyarey Afzal” to ensure the character’s enduring presence in the audience’s hearts. This enthusiastic request from Abbasi influenced Qamar’s choice to conclude the character’s arc in such a manner.

