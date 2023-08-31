Kinza Hashmi graces the cover of a local magazine

Kinza Hashmi is a renowned Pakistani actress.

Renowned Pakistani actress, Kinza Hashmi, has achieved another remarkable milestone!

Debuting with the critically acclaimed film “Adhura Milan” in 2014, Hashmi has showcased her talent by delivering consecutive hit performances in the entertainment industry over her ten-year career.

The actress known for “Ishq Tamasha” recently graced the cover of a local magazine. She elegantly posed for the monthly edition, wearing a red bodycon dress that radiated sophistication.

The stunning diva is all set to captivate the audience with her effortlessly stylish fashion choices.

In terms of her professional pursuits, Hashmi was recently featured in projects such as “Uraan,” “Tum Se Kehna Tha,” “Mohlat,” “Azmaish,” “Dil Awaiz,” “Wehemm,” “Hook,” and “Mere Ban Jao.”

