Kiran Ashfaque spotted enjoying a vacation in Kuala Lumpur

Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is a versatile actress and model.

She is known for career and connection to Imran Ashraf.

Kiran gracefully ventures into modeling, enjoys quality time in Kuala Lumpur with son.

Advertisement

Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is a versatile model and actress, celebrated not only for her impressive career but also for her role as the former partner of superstar Imran Ashraf. They share the cherished responsibility of parenting, having a son named Roham Imran. Despite their separation, their unwavering focus remains on their son’s welfare, a testament to their enduring commitment as parents.

Following their divorce, Kiran embarked on her unique journey in the industry. She has elegantly entered the world of modeling, becoming the face of renowned brands and contributing her allure to captivating dramas.

Away from the public eye, she is currently enjoying valuable moments with her dear son, Roham, while exploring Kuala Lumpur alongside her brother. Kiran continues to exude her distinct elegance, even during her relaxed getaway.

“There’s no place like home #kualalumpur ❤️ ????????” she captioned the post.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar (@kiranashfaquehusseindar)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read