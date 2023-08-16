Maaz Safder Shares Latest Family Pictures

Maaz Safder is a Pakistani influencer.

He gained fame through TikTok and now vlogs on YouTube.

He owns a high-end resort in Swat and has his own fragrance brand.

Maaz Safder, a remarkably talented Pakistani entrepreneur and influencer, embarked on his social media journey via TikTok, later transitioning to YouTube vlogging. Despite his youthful age of 23, Maaz Safder has garnered substantial popularity.

Apart from his captivating online presence, he possesses a luxurious resort in Swat and even has his own fragrance brand.

His official YouTube channel boasts an impressive subscriber count of 3.51 million, drawing followers not only from Pakistan but also from India and Bangladesh.

Maaz Safder consistently engages his fans with a variety of self-revealing content, particularly through his daily routine vlogs.

In a heartwarming personal chapter, Maaz Safder is joyfully married to Saba Maaz, with an adorable son adding to their family’s happiness.

Saba Maaz often shares endearing snapshots, including their delightful moments in Naran. Recently, the couple commemorated the 14th of August by sharing charming pictures adorned in vibrant green and white ensembles.

Maaz Safder continues to share glimpses from various occasions, allowing his audience to connect further with his life and experiences.

