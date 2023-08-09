Mahira Khan voices concerns about child labor in Pakistan

Mahira Khan addresses the recurring issue of child labor.

Khan calls for collective awareness to protect the well-being of young lives.

Mahira’s appeal highlights the need for accountability, increased minimum wages.

Actress Mahira Khan has openly addressed the distressing recurrence of situations involving children like Rizwana within well-to-do and educated households.

In a deeply heartfelt video shared across social media platforms, Khan underscored that influential individuals, caught up in cases similar to Rizwana’s, are fully aware that their path to legal relief often remains unhindered. These actions persist unchecked, devoid of any sense of responsibility. The employment of child labor not only violates legal regulations but also stands as a challenge to moral and ethical standards.

In her impassioned plea, the actress called for collective awareness – a plea to protect the sanctity of these young lives and to fortify the nation’s future. Her appeal extends beyond parents constrained by dire circumstances who enlist their children for labor. No compassionate parent wishes for their child to work during an age meant for learning, playing, and growth.

Nadia Jamil shared the video on her Twitter account with the caption “When there are cases like Rizwana, there MUST BE ACCOUNTABILITY!” Mahira Khan speaks passionately about the struggles faced by parents below the poverty line. Instead of exploiting their children, we can offer them a better life and education. Mahira also calls upon lawmakers and policymakers to focus on poverty alleviation. Poverty often leads to neglect and abuse of children, as desperate parents turn to drugs and send their children to the streets, exposing them to various forms of cruelty.

We must all advocate for an increase in the minimum wage and report cases where wages, like those of Rizwana’s mother and Rizwana herself, were as low as 10,000 Pakistani Rupees. Similarly, the salaries of boys from the Sindh Waste Development were just 13,000 Rupees, well below the minimum wage. Most importantly, Mahira reminds us that CHILD DOMESTIC LABOR IS CRIMINAL! Let’s all raise our voices with Mahira to demand #Justice_ForRizwana, to demand #چیف_جسٹس_نوٹس_لو, and to demand #bancdl. The state must create options like the @cpwbpunjab and establish avenues and programs like those by @SarahAhmad_CPWB throughout Pakistan.

Sarah Ahmad is living proof that when the state is determined to make things work, it can! Presently, there are 9 bureaus in Punjab providing shelter, food, education, and nurturing for abandoned or rescued children from families involved in trafficking. These children are receiving a comprehensive education and vocational training. They are being given dreams, playtime, friendships, love, and a promising future. An additional 25 bureaus are in the planning stages. Mahira appeals to all of us to collaborate in shielding children from abuse and torment. Together, we can make a difference! Thank you @TheMahiraKhan for your invaluable voice and resounding appeal. Much love to you!

“When there are cases like Rizwana, there MUST BE ACCOUNTABILITY!”

Says @TheMahiraKhan

Mahira speaks from the heart about the struggles of parents struggling below the poverty line.

Instead of exploiting their children we can instead offer them a better life, an education!… pic.twitter.com/17uB1LidlB Advertisement — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) August 7, 2023

Khan’s impassioned plea echoes throughout the privileged echelons of society, encouraging them to speak out against this injustice and compelling legislators to institute protective measures for vulnerable children.

