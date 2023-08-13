Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mathira Breaks Silence On Adult Jokes: Here’s Why I Do It

Mathira Breaks Silence On Adult Jokes: Here’s Why I Do It

Articles
Advertisement
Mathira Breaks Silence On Adult Jokes: Here’s Why I Do It

Mathira Breaks Silence On Adult Jokes: Here’s Why I Do It

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Mathira started her career with viral fitness videos.
  • She discussed the inclusion of adult humor in her program.
  • She said that her show’s guests are mature adults and that occasional adult jokes are acceptable.

Mathira embarked on her career at a young age, making waves with her viral fitness videos on Pakistani television.

Her bold fashion choices set her apart, defying the norms of the time. Despite language barriers, she engaged in late-night shows where she received attention for comments that she didn’t fully comprehend.

Advertisement

Over time, Mathira’s evolution has led her to host mainstream talk shows. Presently, she’s the captivating host of “The Insta Show” on Bol TV, where she has conducted insightful interviews with numerous influential figures in the country.

During an appearance on Mohsin Abbas Haider’s show “Public Demand,” Mathira discussed the inclusion of adult humor in her program.

In response to Mohsin’s inquiry about the workload on her show’s editors, Mathira expressed that their efforts aren’t excessive. She emphasized that her show’s guests are mature adults, committed to avoiding juvenile humor.

Consequently, occasional adult jokes are integrated into the show’s content, a choice that is deemed acceptable.

Also Read

Shahid Afridi Wins Hearts With His Love for Pakistan
Shahid Afridi Wins Hearts With His Love for Pakistan

Shahid Afridi praises Pakistan's beauty in a recent TV show appearance. Afridi...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story