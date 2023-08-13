Mathira Breaks Silence On Adult Jokes: Here’s Why I Do It

Advertisement Mathira started her career with viral fitness videos.

She discussed the inclusion of adult humor in her program.

She said that her show’s guests are mature adults and that occasional adult jokes are acceptable.

Mathira embarked on her career at a young age, making waves with her viral fitness videos on Pakistani television.

Her bold fashion choices set her apart, defying the norms of the time. Despite language barriers, she engaged in late-night shows where she received attention for comments that she didn’t fully comprehend.

Over time, Mathira’s evolution has led her to host mainstream talk shows. Presently, she’s the captivating host of “The Insta Show” on Bol TV, where she has conducted insightful interviews with numerous influential figures in the country.

In response to Mohsin’s inquiry about the workload on her show’s editors, Mathira expressed that their efforts aren’t excessive. She emphasized that her show’s guests are mature adults, committed to avoiding juvenile humor.

Consequently, occasional adult jokes are integrated into the show’s content, a choice that is deemed acceptable.

