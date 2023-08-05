Meera Jee Unveils Truth About Messages from Michele Morrone

Meera Jee is a veteran Pakistani actress.

She gained fame early in her career and is known for her hit films and dramas.

She created a buzz by claiming that Italian actor Michele Morrone messaged her.

Advertisement

Meera Jee, a seasoned actress in the Pakistani film industry, rose to fame at a young age and quickly became a prominent name in the field. With numerous successful films in her portfolio, she has also appeared in both dramas and Indian films. However, Meera Jee is widely recognized for the controversies surrounding her, and she seems adept at staying in the spotlight.

In a surprising turn of events, Meera Jee claimed a few months ago that Italian actor Michele Morrone, known for his role in Netflix’s explicit film “365 Days,” had messaged her on Instagram, expressing his interest in dating her. This declaration left people perplexed, as the connection between the two was unexpected.

Recently, Meera appeared as a guest on “Hasna Mana Hai,” where she was questioned about the authenticity of Michele’s message. She confirmed that she did receive a message from him, expressing a desire to work together. While she couldn’t commit at that moment, she expressed openness to the idea in the future.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Meera Jee recently opens up about her challenges & controversies Meera Jee is a prominent figure in Pakistan's entertainment sector. She has...