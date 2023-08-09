Mehar Bano receives criticism for latest bold photos from Las Vegas

Mehar Bano is a versatile artist known for acting, writing, and dance.

She has consistently impressed since her debut in the entertainment industry.

Mehar Bano recently enjoyed a vacation in Las Vegas with her husband.

Advertisement

Mehar Bano, a versatile artist encompassing acting, writing, and dance within her repertoire, has consistently garnered admiration since her industry debut.

Her adaptable talents are matched by her unreserved frankness, fearlessly expressing her viewpoint on matters she considers unjust. Expanding her influence, she actively engages on social media, providing fans with glimpses into her personal life.

During her current journey, Bano, accompanied by her spouse, is enjoying a delightful vacation. The couple opted for the vibrant city of Las Vegas as their destination, where she generously shared a collection of captivating images that chronicle her adventures. The actress was spotted wearing a chic black crop top featuring a sweetheart neckline, tastefully paired with a black skirt that elegantly accentuated her enticing curves.

“What happens in vegas ????????‍♀️” she wrote alongside the post.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

Meharbano holds an esteemed position in the Pakistani entertainment industry, boasting a portfolio that includes a multitude of projects such as Daagh, Balaa, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Miss Fire, Churails, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Meray Humnasheen, Midsummer Chaos, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, and London Nahi Jaunga.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Mehar Bano latest vacation pictures with her husband Mehar Bano is a person of many talents - she acts, writes,...