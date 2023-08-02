Advertisement
Edition: English
Mehwish Hayat Looks Stunning In Latest Photoshoot

Articles
  • Mehwish Hayat is the glamorous actress.
  • She shared lovely and candid pictures, exuding charm and pizzazz.
  • She rocked a chic dusty grey tank top and complemented her look with a soft makeover.
Mehwish Hayat, the fiery and glamorous actress, graced her followers’ timelines with stunning and candid pictures, radiating charm and pizzazz.

Sporting a chic dusty grey tank top, she complemented her look with a soft makeover featuring a peachy pout and red hair, adding to her beauty.

In the caption, she playfully questioned whether to rock hats more often and accessorized her ensemble with colorful beaded bracelets and a delicate white gold chain. Mehwish showcased her flawless beauty through various angles and sassy poses, capturing hearts with her overloaded cuteness.

She captioned,

Hats on or Hats off? Can’t decide.. 🙃 Should I rock hats more often ..?? 🤔

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

 

Mehwish Hayat is renowned for her style and charisma in the Pakistani film industry, having starred in blockbuster films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Load Wedding, Actor In-Law, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and London Nahi Jaunga.

Her outspoken and fierce personality, along with her fashion choices, keeps her consistently in the headlines. Recently, the superstar announced the launch of her production company, Pink Llama Films, dedicated to reshaping narratives and challenging stereotypes.

