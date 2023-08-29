Mehwish Hayat shows off her dancing skills and new makeup look on set

Mehwish Hayat is the acclaimed Pakistani actress.

She captivates with her versatile talent and mesmerizing beauty.

She showcased a bronzy makeup look and lively dance moves in an Instagram reel.

Advertisement

Mehwish Hayat’s presence on the screen is undeniably a visual delight! The celebrated Pakistani actress, renowned for her adaptability, talent, and captivating beauty, recently delighted her extensive fan base with another mesmerizing makeup look and energetic behind-the-scenes dance moves.

The star of “Actor in Law” donned a bronzy, latte-toned makeup look along with a shimmery gold mesh top, gold hoop earrings, wavy hair, and a nude brown lip. This captivating appearance caught the attention of internet users as she served as the muse for esteemed makeup artist, Waqar.

At 35 years old, Hayat’s well-defined features and charismatic persona rendered her akin to a Greek goddess in her chic ensemble.

The caption of the Instagram reel summarized her look as “WAVES IN HAIR, NUDE BROWN LIPS & BLACK SMUDGE EYE LOOKS.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Waqar Hussain (@waqar_makeup)

Having amassed a string of successful ventures, Hayat has earned numerous accolades, including the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019. Her recent works include “Ms. Marvel,” “Dil Lagi,” “Enaaya,” “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan,” and “London Nahi Jaunga,” among others.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Mehwish Hayat Stuns in Enchanting Pictures Wearing Striped T-Shirt and Jeans Mehwish Hayat showcases impeccable fashion sense in a relaxed yet chic ensemble....