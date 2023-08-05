Nimra Khan Delights in a Barbie Wonderland Cafe

Aima Baig famed Qes is again in headlines for dating Nimra Khan
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie-themed establishment has captured everyone’s attention, including Lollywood actress Nimra Khan. Nimra traveled to Dubai to indulge in the delightful experience of a “Barbie wonderland” café.
Radiating joy, the 32-year-old star enjoyed her time at the Instagrammable café with its irresistibly chic and perfectly pink interiors, complete with iconic flower walls.
She captioned the post, “Feasting in a Barbie wonderland, where food meets fantasy!”
Nimra Khan’s Instagram reel showcasing her visit to the fantasy-filled café garnered immense popularity, amassing 17.7k likes from netizens.
Aside from her enchanting café adventure, Nimra Khan’s recent work includes notable projects such as Khoob Seerat, Tasveer, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yakeen Hai, Banno, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Zindagi Aik Paheli, and Ehraam-e-Junoon.
