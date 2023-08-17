Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussyn Honored with Icon Award 2023

Sonya Hussyn is acclaimed Pakistani actress.

She achieves a new milestone for her outstanding performances.

She is known for diverse and challenging roles.

Sonya Hussyn, renowned Pakistani actress, has reached another significant milestone in her career for her exceptional portrayal of a boxer from Lyari in “Daadal,” along with her remarkable performances in notable dramas like “Aisi Hai Tanhai,” “Mujhay Sandal Kar Do,” “Mein Hari Piya,” “Kisay Chahoon,” and “Haasil.”

At the age of 27, Sonya was recently honored with the prestigious Icon Award 2023, recognizing her remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry. The award was presented to her by former Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, at a recent event.

Sonya Hussyn shared her achievement with her numerous fans and followers through her Instagram story section.

Since her debut in the drama “Dareecha” in 2012, Sonya Hussyn has established herself as a promising and immensely talented actress. She has a strong affinity for portraying demanding and diverse characters, and her role as Haya Baloch—a boxer and an undercover serial killer—in “Daadal” resonates deeply with her.

Hussyn expressed, “This woman is me; this woman is all of us. This character is dedicated to all the fearless and courageous women, the fighters and the winners!”

Regarding her role in “Daadal,” she explained, “I chose to play the character of Haya because it’s a challenging role. She starts as an innocent character but circumstances force her to become a serial killer. I enjoyed performing this complex character.”

In her upcoming projects, Sonya Hussyn will be seen in the drama “Sorry: A Love Story.”

