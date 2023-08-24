Pakistan’s first Netflix original series to star Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, and Ahad Raza Mir

Series on Netflix titled “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo” is set to feature renowned actors.

The series weaves a compelling narrative of Sikandar.

The series marks Netflix’s venture into Pakistani-themed content.

In an unprecedented move, Pakistan is on the verge of making its inaugural entry into Netflix’s original series lineup. The much-anticipated show, “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo,” is garnering attention for its stellar cast, featuring luminaries such as Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, and Ahad Raza Mir in pivotal roles. This marks a groundbreaking step for Netflix, venturing into Pakistani-themed content with a star-studded ensemble, poised to enthrall global audiences.

Adapted from Farhat Ishtiaq’s acclaimed 2013 Urdu novel of the same title, “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo” intricately chronicles the journey of Sikandar, an extraordinarily talented Harvard law student. His life takes a surprising turn, prompting him to build emotional barriers between himself and others. In Italy, he crosses paths with Liza, a gifted artist laden with vitality but burdened by a tumultuous past. Their serendipitous encounter weaves their destinies together in a profound narrative of human connection.

The cast features a constellation of luminaries from the Pakistani entertainment industry, with the dynamic duo of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan reuniting after their monumental success in “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” Pakistan’s highest-grossing film to date. Sanam Saeed, who previously shared the screen with Fawad in “Zindagi Gulzar Hai” and the upcoming series “Barzakh,” adds her talent to the ensemble. Ahad Raza Mir, known for notable appearances in Netflix’s “Resident Evil” and BBC’s “World on Fire” Season 2, completes this impressive lineup.

Elevating the ensemble even further is Hamza Ali Abbasi, remembered for his portrayal of the primary antagonist, Noori Nath, in “The Legend of Maula Jatt.” The star-studded lineup also includes Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana, and Samina Ahmed. This amalgamation of talent promises performances that will resonate deeply with viewers.

“Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo” is spearheaded by Momina Duraid Films, led by the skilled Momina Duraid herself. The production company’s previous works, including “Bin Roye,” “Chand Tara,” and “Fairytale,” have showcased her ability to craft narratives that evoke authentic emotions. The series has garnered approval from Netflix’s Middle East and North Africa team, underlining the streaming platform’s commitment to diverse storytelling from the region.

Spanning across shooting locations in Italy, the UK, and Pakistan, the production guarantees visually stunning landscapes and a culturally rich setting for the forthcoming drama. While the exact streaming release date remains undisclosed, anticipation is steadily building.

Farhat Ishtiaq’s literary prowess has been previously translated to the screen, with hit serials like “Humsafar,” “Mere Humdum Mere Dost,” “Matae Jaan Hai Tu,” “Diyar-e-Dil,” “Bin Roye,” and “Yaqeen Ka Safar” successfully brought to life on Pakistani television.

Furthermore, Netflix’s upcoming series “Heeramandi,” envisioned by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, aims to immerse viewers in the tapestry of pre-independence India set in Lahore’s Heeramandi region, now situated within Pakistan’s borders.

