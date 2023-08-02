Rabya Kulsoom Delights Fans with BTS Clip from the Finale of ‘Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha’

Rabya Kulsoom shares BTS clip from Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha finale.

Cast seen having fun on set, with Wahaj Ali (Saad) looking exhausted and Shaheen Khan (Saad’s mother) cheerfully singing.

Drama concludes with a bittersweet ending to the love triangle.

Actress Rabya Kulsoom Shares Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Clip from Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha Finale

The hit drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha concluded with a bittersweet ending to the confusing love triangle of Saad, Maheer, and Areeb. Actress Rabya Kulsoom, who plays Neelo in the show, shared an exclusive BTS clip on her social media, showcasing the cast having fun on set.

She captions,

“Saad and Neelo (voice behind) before entering our last shot for the last ep 😁 Here’s some more BTS of the drama which holds a very special place in my heart.❤️ Loads and loads of love for each and everyone involved. Loads and loads of love for each and everyone watched and loved.”

In the BTS clip, Wahaj Ali (Saad) appeared exhausted, reflecting the intensity of his character’s journey, while Shaheen Khan (Saad’s mother) lightened the atmosphere by cheerfully singing “Lakdi Ki Kathi.” Hania Aamir (Maheer) was seen casually braiding her on-screen mother-in-law’s ponytail.

Rabya Kulsoom expressed her love and appreciation for the drama and the entire team involved in its creation in a heartwarming caption. Despite some hiccups in direction and storyline, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha kept audiences hooked with stellar performances from its star-studded cast. The finale left fans with a sweet friendship between Saad and Maheer, hinting at a love story beyond the drama’s end, while Areeb’s character took a surprising turn.

