Saba Qamar Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

Saba Qamar receives UAE golden visa, joining other esteemed celebrities.

Actress exudes elegance in pastel attire as she celebrates the honor.

Golden visa offers long-term residency and ownership benefits in the UAE.

Following in the footsteps of several other notable celebrities, the renowned star Saba Qamar has been granted the esteemed golden visa by the UAE government.

The actress delightedly shared snapshots from the embassy, commemorating this prestigious acknowledgment. Explore the images!

Saba radiates timeless elegance in coordinating pastel-toned ensembles, paired gracefully with delicate black heels.

She was captured alongside a UAE consultant, with both nations’ flags proudly displayed.

In her caption, she expressed her gratitude,

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the remarkable UAE government for bestowing upon me the Golden Visa. I am immensely thankful for the warm welcome into your country.”

She also acknowledged the assistance of GCC legal consultants for simplifying and facilitating the entire process.

Pakistani singer and actor Fakhr-e-Alam was the first Pakistani to receive the golden visa last June, with subsequent recipients including Javed Sheikh, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, Humayun Saeed, Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal, Junaid Khan, Ayesha Omer, Imran Abbas, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, Laiba Khan, Maya Ali, and more.

The golden visa is a prolonged residency permit that enables foreign talents to reside, work, or study in the UAE, while enjoying exclusive privileges. Eligible individuals often encompass investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, students, graduates, and humanitarians. Furthermore, holders of the golden visa are entitled to full ownership of their businesses, a distinct advantage.

Saba Qamar stands as one of the most prominent actresses within the entertainment industry, a household name in Pakistan. Following a hiatus, the queen has returned to the screen, delivering exceptional performances in each project she undertook. Needless to say, her remarkable acting prowess in her recent ventures has left us awestruck.

Her extraordinary talent and innate beauty have elevated her into a highly sought-after actress and model. Through her roles on-screen, she has emerged as an inspiration for numerous young women, challenging patriarchal norms in all her portrayals.

