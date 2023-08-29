Saba Qamar shows off her natural beauty in makeup-free video

Saba Qamar Stuns in Pristine White Saree
Saba Qamar is renowned for her versatility and excellence in Pakistani entertainment....
Saba Qamar, the reigning queen of Lollywood, possesses an undeniable allure that can instantly captivate anyone. Her striking beauty coupled with remarkable talent has garnered her favor with numerous brands, and her social media is adorned with her portraitures.
Her illustrious career marked by versatility has elevated her to the status of one of Pakistan’s most coveted actresses, rendering her a source of inspiration for many.
In a recent act, the esteemed star of “Cheekh” took to her Instagram stories to share an unfiltered, makeup-free video. Seated in a car, she emanates a relaxed grace while attired in a sky blue off-the-shoulder blouse and accessorized with square glasses.
In terms of her professional pursuits, Qamar’s upcoming projects include “Mandi,” “Tumhare Husn Ke Naam,” “Serial Killer,” and “Gunnah.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.