Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saba Qamar’s Mesmerizing Melody Illuminates Drama “Tumharay Husn Ke Naam”

Saba Qamar’s Mesmerizing Melody Illuminates Drama “Tumharay Husn Ke Naam”

Articles
Advertisement
Saba Qamar’s Mesmerizing Melody Illuminates Drama “Tumharay Husn Ke Naam”
Advertisement
  • Saba Qamar surprises with hidden musical talent in drama “Inn Tumharay Husn Ke Naam.”
  • Drama gains attention for engaging storyline and compelling performances.
  • Qamar’s character expresses emotions through a soul-stirring song, captivating viewers.
Advertisement

The world of Pakistani entertainment is buzzing with excitement as renowned actress Saba Qamar reveals her hidden musical talent in her latest drama, “Inn Tumharay Husn Ke Naam.” This unexpected and delightful twist has enthralled both fans and critics, showcasing another dimension of Qamar’s versatile abilities.

The drama, already gaining attention for its captivating plot and impressive performances, takes a captivating turn as Qamar lends her melodious voice to a poignant scene.

In a crucial moment, her character becomes immersed in a sea of emotions, contemplating the intricacies of love and yearning. As the scene unfolds, her character’s vocals seamlessly intertwine with the soul-stirring melody, conveying a sense of vulnerability and profundity that deeply resonates with the audience. The scene culminates with fellow college students erupting in cheers as the song concludes.

Qamar also utilized her Instagram stories to offer a sneak peek of the episode.

In terms of her career, Qamar has recently starred in Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, and Gunah. Her upcoming project is Serial Killer.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Saba Qamar Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa
Saba Qamar Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

Saba Qamar receives UAE golden visa, joining other esteemed celebrities. Actress exudes...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story