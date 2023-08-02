Saboor Aly’s portrayal of Barbie captivates fans and celebrities

Saboor Aly embraces her Barbie-inspired era with a dazzling pink ensemble.

She is known for her acting prowess and fashion sense.

The Pakistani actress shares captivating photos on Instagram.

After the highly anticipated premiere of Greta Gerwig’s renowned movie “Barbie,” the fascination with the classic character continues to captivate millions of people worldwide. Among them is Saboor Aly, a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, who has now embraced her own Barbie-inspired era.

The 28-year-old actress, known for her acting prowess and fashion sense, consistently mesmerizes her followers with stunning looks. As the internet is filled with Barbie avatars, Saboor Aly joins the trend, showcasing her own Barbie-inspired appearance, adorned in pink from head to toe, captivating the netizens’ attention.

On Instagram, Aly shared a carousel of pictures, where she elegantly sported signature Barbie pink attire and posed gracefully for the camera.

Quoting a verse from Aqua’s iconic song “Barbie,” Saboor Aly captioned her photos with the words, “Imagination, life is your creation.”

In her recent projects such as “Fitrat,” “Mujhay Vida Kar,” “Parizaad,” “Amanat,” “Nehar,” “Mushkil,” and “Sar-e-Rah,” Saboor Aly has showcased her talent and versatility on the screen.

